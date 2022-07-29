Diego Lainez has seen his progress in European football frustrated. The promising Mexican attacker was unable to win many minutes at Real Betis, neither with Quique Setién nor Rubí nor Manuel Pellegrini. In this sense, the 22-year-old soccer player is eager to have minutes to earn a place in the Mexican National Team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino warned the young striker that if he did not have minutes, his presence in the fair world cup would be at risk.
In this context, Lainez sought to leave the Heliopolis team for this season. The soccer player originally from Villahermosa, Tabasco, had to renew with Betis to be allowed to go out on loan this summer market. Once this situation was overcome, the player who emerged from the basic forces of Club América was able to look for a new club. According to the most recent reports, Diego will play with Sporting Clube de Braga, from the Portuguese first division.
According to these reports, this transfer is practically a fact. The purchase option that SC Braga would have would amount to seven million euros for 80% of the Mexican soccer player’s letter. In case of making this clause effective, the Betis team would keep 20% of the player’s rights against a possible future sale.
Questioned about the possible transfer of Lainez to Braga, the president of the Portuguese club, Antonio Salvador, mentioned that the operation is closed and considered that the winger is a great talent worldwide, but that he is stagnant in his growth.
“He is a great talent in Mexican and world soccer. It was constant work, negotiating with the player for two months. He really liked the project, he knows he is stuck at Betis. Today we took out a loan with a purchase option, we finalized it today”
– Antonio Salvador to Channel 11
Throughout the summer market, Lainez played for different clubs. Some reports even indicated that Santiago Baños, sports president of America, went to look for him in Spain to convince him to return to the Nest for the 2022 Opening. It seems that the situation of the 22-year-old element is already defined and his return to the Eagles will have to wait .
