Despite this, the new striker of the Saudi club Al-Hilal hopes to maintain his position in the “Seleção” lineup: “I am not 100% physically ready, but the head and body are in good condition.”

He continued in a press conference in Belém (North), where the match will be held in the South American qualifiers, “It is not the first time that I have been called up to the national team and I am in a similar situation. In previous years, I arrived in a similar situation and played 90 minutes (…) Whatever the period of absence, we know how to practice.” Football. It’s like riding a bike.”

The 31-year-old has not yet started his career with Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia, following his transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last August, due to a “minor injury,” according to his Portuguese coach, Jorge Jesus, who questioned the possibility of his new player playing the Bolivia match.

Neymar continued, “I am not disturbed by (George) Jesus’ talk, but I consider it an attempt to take care of his player. I had to play the last match (with Al-Hilal last Friday), but I suffered a blow in training and then I joined the national team.

And if he plays the Bolivia match on Friday, Neymar will be able to single out the record for the best scorer in Brazilian history, which he currently shares with the late legend Pele (77 goals).

“For everyone (in Brazil) Pele is the king of football. Hence his overtaking on the field…” was quoted by AFP on the Selecao star.

Neymar was called up to play the matches against Bolivia and Peru (Tuesday in Lima), after missing three friendly matches due to injury.

During the Qatar World Cup last fall, Brazil, the defending champions five times, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Croatia on penalties.