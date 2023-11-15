Courteney Cox, Monica Geller in Friends, breaks the silence after the death of Matthew Perry: the actress’s memory

After weeks of waiting, messages of condolence have arrived for Matthew Perry, from some of the actors who shared the set of Friends with him for 10 years. Yesterday, in addition to Matt LeBlanc’s, arrived that of Courteney Cox, Monica from Friends. Here are her words.

There have been many people who have expressed their opinion in the last two weeks sadness on social media for the premature and sudden death of Matthew Perry.

The actor, died at just 54 years old for reasons yet to be clarified, it owed its success above all to the role of Chandler Bing starred in 10 seasons of what is considered one of the most beloved shows of all time, Friends.

THE colleagues who shared the set with him for a decade, who also spent unforgettable moments with him, who had become of him friendsthey waited a few days before breaking the silence and remembering it publicly.

They needed time to metabolize and assimilate the serious loss, but little by little they are opening up and telling what they feel.

Credit: mleblanc – Instagram

The first to do so, yesterday, was Matt LeBlanc. The Joey of the show published some photos on his Instagram account, accompanying them with this dedication:

It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye. The times we spent together are honestly some of the favorite moments of my life. It was an honor to share the set with you and to be able to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I will never forget you. Never. Open your wings and fly brother, you are finally free. Sending you lots of love. And I think you’re keeping the $20 you owe me.

Courteney Cox’s message to Matthew Perry

A couple of hours later, Courteney Cox, who played the bizarre one in the series, opened up Monicawhich later became wife of Chandler himself.

She posted one clipamong the nicest people remembered from Friends, and then added in the caption: