Fugatti intends to proceed with the shooting of two more bears after the capture of Jj4. Here are the words of the president of the province

After the capture of Jj4, it’s not over for the Trentino bears. President Maurizio Fugatti announced that the capture of two other bears, considered dangerous, is expected. These are Mj5 and M62.

During the last press conference, Fugatti explained that the bear was captured on Monday evening, around 11:00 pm, thanks to a tube trap also made of honey and corn. Jj4 was sedated and taken into the Cesteller fauna recovery center. Her puppies were released into the woods. By one and a half years of age, according to experts, they will be able to look after themselves.

The fate of Jj4 is now in the hands of the Tar, which will have untilMay 11th to decide whether to proceed with the killing of the she-bear that attacked the runner Andrea Papi.

Fugatti calls for the killing of two more bears

Pending the decision, Fugatti explained that there are two more bears in the territory, considered dangerous.

At 12 the provincial committee for public order and safety is convened. It is our intention to draw attention to two other dangerous subjects. Mj5 for which there is already a favorable opinion for the killing and M62, for which we will ask for the killing. We hope that the path of the committee goes in this direction and that our bodies can immediately commit themselves to the capture of Mj5, which will not be easy because it is a plantigrade weighing three quintals.

After what happened with the bear Jj4, the fate of the bears of Trentino is uncertain. We talk about at least 30 specimens “too many” and the need for a transfer, to ensure the safety of citizens. But Fugatti also has the goal of bringing down those considered dangerous. For the president of the province, the problem now is no longer the she-bear that attacked the runner Andrea Papi, but the safety of residents and the relationship between humans and bears.

Jj4’s fate is uncertain

His words unleashed a real media storm. The associations they are fighting to save Jj4 and the other bears that have been asked to be shot. The fate of Jj4 will be decided by the TAR by 11 May. The bear is now in a cage at the Cesteller Wildlife Recovery Center.