The issue of drugs raised in the film industry is going to the Parliament. After Ravi Kishan, Jaya Bachchan gave a plate statement criticizing her statement, after which the case is increasing every day and all the celebs are implicating the charges. Meanwhile, once again, actress Jaya Prada has also included the entire Bachchan family, targeting Jaya Bachchan’s statement.

In fact, while talking about Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Jaya Prada has also included some old issues and has strongly targeted. During the interview to India Today, Jaya Prada, while remembering the leader Amar Singh, tightened the Bachchan family. According to Jaya Prada, after Amar Singh’s departure, only two lines were left on social media on behalf of the Bachchan family. In his eyes, a leader who has been so strong and who once had a deep relationship with the Bachchan family, it is not right to leave only two lines on his death.

Even earlier, he once accused Jaya Bachchan of doing politics. He said that while Amar Singh was swinging between life and death in a Singapore hospital, no feelings were shown towards Jaya Bachchan. In such a situation, this comment on Jaya Bachchan from her side also does not surprise.

Jaya Bachchan was accused of doing politics on drugs

With this, Jaya Prada says that Jaya Bachchan knows well who is piercing the plate. In fact, taking a dig at the stars who spoke against drugs in the film industry, SP MP and actress Jaya Bachchan said that these people make holes in the plate they eat. After which, while reacting to Jaya Bachchan’s statement, Jaya Prada accused him of doing politics on this issue.

No ability to discredit the industry

With this, while talking in the latest interview, Jaya Prada said, “No one can discredit the industry, there is no status. As far as what Ravi Kishanji has been talking about, looking at the statement made in Parliament I felt that I should stand up to Ravi Kishan ji. Because he has not said wrong. He said that few people in the industry were affected by drugs. Dealing in the case of drugs needs to be stopped. It is necessary to protect the youth from drugs. I do not think there is anything wrong in this. No one has the capacity to blame the industry completely.

Jaya Bachchan is taking the issue personally

Jaya Prada said, “We too have been big and small in this industry. It is because of the industry. We are proud of his work for Senior Artist. Arrested many drug peddlers after Riya Chakraborty’s statement. Gaya. But why did Jaya think this, she was very angry. She was very angry. She said that she will not accept it, it is the insult of the industry. I want to say that maybe she is taking it personally . It seems to me that this is the effect of some politics. The party she is associated with in politics. It can be the effect of that party. Its political should not be taken. “

Jaya ji knows who is piercing the plate

Jaya Prada further said, “Today we are debating about a few people in the industry. We are worried about a few youth. How to stop this drug mafia. I respect Jaya ji. Kind of a statement has come, I want to support Ravi Kishan ji. Jaya ji said what you said that you make a hole in the plate you eat. To whom are you saying this? Who is making a hole in the plate, you know yourself . You know. To lead you to stop drugs. “