Mexico City.- In addition to André Jardine, other names were mentioned to take over as Club América coach, Gregg Berhalter and Eduardo Coudet, according to the controversial ESPN commentator, David Faitelson, a matter that bothered the public and also the former collaborator of the World Leader Juan Carlos Gabriel de Anda.

Graduated in Communication from the Centro Universitario Internacional de México, Campus Ecatepec II. I began my professional career at Grupo Imagen Multimedia within the team of the Radio RMX 98.5 station. I wrote for the Excelsior newspaper and supported the production of the Adrenalina program. I narrate soccer 7 and Liga TDP in streaming with the sports broadcasting group Vive Siete and with a year of experience in Sports Debate.

see more