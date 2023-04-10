Boyfriend of the eldest daughter of the former first lady will be the driver of the senator and former secretary of fisheries in the Bolsonaro government

Former Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) employed the boyfriend of Letícia Firmo, stepdaughter of the former president and eldest daughter of Michelle Bolsonaro, in his office. Igor Matheus Modtowski was hired as a driver and will receive a salary of R$ 3,998.99 per month, in addition to food allowance of R$ 1,210.52.

The appointment comes after Seif hired Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the 4th son of the former president, as a full parliamentary assistant in his office. Jair Renan receives a net monthly salary of R$7,642.84. Here’s the full (369 KB).

In the Bolsonaro government, Modtkowski held another position of trust. He was an employee of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), accumulating earnings with his salary as an Army corporal, paid by the Armed Forces.



Reproduction/Instagram @lefirmo_ – 22.jan.2023 “Life is happier with you, you know?”, published Letícia Firmo on her Instagram profile, alongside Igor

wanted by Power360, Senator Jorge Seif did not respond to a request for comment. The space remains open for demonstration.