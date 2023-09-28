The last time New Zealanders voted in a general election, they chose between two self-declared feminists. Three years later, in a sign of how sharply the pendulum has swung, they will choose between two men named Chris.

Ahead of the October 14 election, and 130 years after New Zealand became the first country to give women the vote, the political landscape is, in many ways, unrecognizable from the era of former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose pursuit of women’s rights and gun control transformed her country’s image.

Issues such as pay equity, child poverty and domestic violence prevention have rarely featured in the current campaign. Female politicians across the spectrum now say they face extraordinary abuse from a misogynistic and sometimes terrifying section of the population. Some women say they did not seek charges out of fear for their safety.

The next Government is likely to be significantly less diverse than the one led by Ardern and the most conservative in a generation. Polls suggest that Ardern’s centre-left Labor Party and his successor as Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, will be left out. Current Opposition leader Christopher Luxon of the center-right National Party is expected to form a coalition government with Act, a libertarian party.

“For women in politics it does seem like a scary time — which is incredibly disappointing when you think about how hopeful things seemed,” said Michelle Duff, who wrote a biography of Ardern.

It is a disheartening legacy for Ardern, who became a global liberal icon but whose government was criticized at home for failing to deliver the transformative change it promised. After guiding New Zealand through multiple crises, Ardern was re-elected in a landslide in 2020. Her government struggled with housing problems, inflation and rising crime.

In January, Ardern said she would leave politics after five and a half years in office. Since his departure, his party has stumbled. Four ministers suddenly resigned.

When Ardern formally retired in April, Heather du Plessis-Allan, a conservative commentator, described her as “one of the worst” Prime Ministers in the country’s history and questioned whether she had achieved anything during her tenure.

Those who advocate for women disagree. Under the Ardern government, they say, New Zealand expanded paid childbirth leave from about four to six months, decriminalized abortion, introduced free period products in schools and strengthened pay equity and domestic violence laws.

Marama Davidson, leader of the leftist Green Party, said she has felt the change.

“As a brown woman in politics, things are particularly hostile,” said Davidson, who is Māori.

Nicola Willis, the dynamic National Party deputy leader who is expected to lead the party, said the abuse affected women across the political spectrum.

“All kinds of abuse — some pretty choice adjectives — have been thrown at me,” he said last year. “When I’m fighting doggedly for something, people say it must be that time of the month. “I’ve learned to laugh at most of it, but of course it’s not right.”

By: Natasha Frost