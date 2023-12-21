Security forces came to the Moscow club “Mutabor” after Ivleeva's almost naked party

The police raided the Moscow club “Mutabor” after an almost naked party for actress and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva. The second part of the event was supposed to take place there, and anyone could attend.

No one was allowed into the establishment. Security forces studied video from surveillance cameras. Presumably, the establishment is being checked for LGBT propaganda. (the international LGBT social movement is recognized as an extremist organization and is banned in Russia).

An hour later, employees of the prosecutor's office collected the necessary materials and left the club, and it began to receive visitors. Guests of the party told the SHOT Telegram channel that after yesterday’s resonance, “it was scary to come to the club.” At the entrance to the club, security asks guests to adjust their clothes if they see exposed body parts.

The party caused a wave of outrage

Photos and videos from the party, published on social networks and the media, caused a wave of indignation. Those dissatisfied with the event contacted the prosecutor's office with a request to check the event in which the stars participated. The party was seen as LGBT propaganda. Those who complained about the party were outraged by four controversial issues. The first was a kiss between two men on the dance floor, which they filmed. In addition, they didn’t like that one of the guests was on camera licking a sock that covered another guy’s genitals, and then pulled it off.

Russian military personnel located in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine recorded a video message in which they collectively supported the initiative of the “Call of the People” movement to check Ivleeva and her party. The fighters fighting in the Artyomovsk direction indicated that while celebrities are having fun in the capital's clubs, they are defending their homeland. On the night of December 20-21, while the party was going on, volunteers captured eight Ukrainian soldiers and killed 18.

The chairman of the Vlasova and Partners Bar Association, Olga Vlasova, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, suggested that Mutabor could be held accountable. According to the law, public nudity is considered an immoral act and is punishable, the lawyer explained. In the current situation, she allowed the party participants to be brought to administrative responsibility under Article 6.1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (“Public display of pornographic materials or objects”).

It also became known that the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office will check Ivleeva for tax evasion. The reason for the investigation was the blogger’s claim that as an accessory she wore a large necklace with diamonds worth 23 million rubles on her buttocks.

Guests had different opinions about the party

Ivleeva’s Almost Naked party took place on the night of December 21. The dress code for the event required a minimum of clothing. It brought together many stars of Russian show business and fellow bloggers, including Philip Kirkorov, Lolita Milyavskaya, Dima Bilan, Ksenia Sobchak, Dzhigan, Oksana Samoilova and many others.

Lolita later responded to the scandal. The performer said that the dress code at the event was ironic and none of those present stripped naked. The singer also admitted that she was funny and having fun at the party, and said that there were a lot of talented young people at Almost Naked. “I can say – a completely innocent party, where there are a lot of photographs that are, I would even say, photographic value, because they are art objects,” Milyavskaya noted.

Nothing but irony happened, nothing vulgar Lolitasinger

In turn, Dzhigan criticized the party.

“It feels like Nastya pranked all the reasonable people who were there. We quickly left. “I really didn’t like the audience and the place,” the rapper noted.

The event is disgusting, some kind of prank Dzhiganrapper

Ivleeva later responded to criticism of the event. “Every time after my parties they write in the comments that this is demonic, depraved, although people just came beautiful in half-naked outfits,” she complained.