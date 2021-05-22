Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The black fungus disease topped the list of the most searched on social networking sites in Egypt, a few hours after the late brother Samir Ghanem announced that the comedian had contracted the “black fungus” disease in his eyes before his death.

Dr. Ashraf Oqba, head of the immunology department at Ain Shams University in Egypt, said that the black fungus is a type of fungus that affects people who suffer from immunodeficiency diseases, explaining that its incidence has increased significantly with the spread of the new Corona virus, especially in India.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that this fungus is present in the soil and on some fruits, and it can infect people who suffer from weak immunity and cause infections in the bones of the face and air cavities in the nose, and it may infect the eyes and mouth.

Oqba pointed out that the recent period has witnessed the emergence of many cases of black fungus, explaining that this fungus affects Corona patients who suffer from health problems such as weak immunity, an increase in sugar, or the indiscriminate use of large quantities of cortisone.

Earlier, the brother of the late famous Egyptian artist, Samir Ghanem, announced that the Egyptian artist had passed Corona and suffered acute kidney failure, confirming that the comedian had a “black fungus” disease in his eyes, indicating that this disease is one of the worst things that a person is exposed to. .