DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said that Rudi Voller, Oliver Kahn and Oliver Mintzlaff will also participate in the group that has been tasked with helping Germany prepare for Euro 2024 on home soil.

Germany has struggled on the international scene since winning the 2014 World Cup, winning only three of its last 11 matches in a major tournament (World Cup or Euro).

It was eliminated from the first round of the World Cups Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, and it was also eliminated from the final price of the European Cup in the summer of 2021.

Despite the setback in Qatar following a shocking opening defeat against Japan, a draw with Spain, and a useless victory over Costa Rica, the federation renewed its confidence in coach Hansi Flick until 2024, but it is looking for a new manager for the national team after the departure of Oliver Bierhoff.

The national team must also start rebuilding in the absence of its captain and goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, who announced that he had broken his leg while skiing.