Tomorrow, Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the crew-6 mission energy will launch to the International Space Station, in the longest mission of an Arab astronaut, after the launch was postponed last Monday due to a problem related to ground systems.

The mission is scheduled to launch at 9:34 am Emirates time, while NASA confirmed that choosing the new date is based on addressing the technical problems that caused the cancellation of the first launch.

Before the first launch attempt, the astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, bid farewell to his sons and caressed them, and Al Neyadi signed on the wall of the white room, which is a tradition followed by astronauts, while checks were carried out inside the Dragon capsule to ensure the safety of the mission crew.

The crew-6 mission is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, and was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as part of the Emirates Astronaut Program. In addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission crew includes the mission commander, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), the spacecraft commander, astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Vedyev (Roscosmos), while the mission reserve energy includes: the astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori, spacecraft commander Yasmine Moghbeli (NASA), pilot Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

Al Himma is part of Expedition 68/69, where Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schap and Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara, will later join the team. The term International Space Station Expedition is usually applied to the crew that operates the space station and uses it for research and selection.

During the mission, Al Neyadi will conduct a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to participating in an awareness and educational program. The expected results of this mission will benefit the scientific community and the space sector globally, and will make the UAE the first partner From outside the International Space Station and the 11th country in the world that sends astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and works to train and prepare them to walk in space.

Sultan Al Neyadi spent more than 1,700 hours of testing and training for the space mission, as the exercises began with “NASA” in early 2020, and the exercises took place in the neutral buoyancy laboratory of “NASA” at the Johnson Space Center.