Earlier this week, Spain became the latest case of an ongoing phenomenon in world geopolitics: the crisis in coalition governments.

On Monday (29), the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, whose party, the Socialist Party (PSOE), governs the country in coalition with another leftist party, Unidas Podemos, announced the anticipation of general elections in country for July 23.

The decision was taken after the conservative Popular Party (PP) won the municipal and regional elections held on Sunday (28), in which the right-wing party Vox also recorded significant growth.

Before Spain, other countries, mainly European, had also gone through political crises resulting from the fragility of coalition governments or even the impossibility of forming alliances to manage the national Executive.

Last year, general elections were brought forward in Italy due to the collapse of Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition. In the dispute, a right-wing alliance headed by Giorgia Meloni won.

In April, Bulgaria held its fifth general election in two years, facing difficulties in assembling a stable government.

Since May 2021, the only period in which a prime minister appointed after elections (Kiril Petkov) has governed the country was between December 2021 and August 2022. Moreover, as there were no agreements for the formation of a government, the post it was exercised by interim prime ministers appointed by the presidency.

In Slovakia, Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who has led an interim term since parliament toppled his four-party conservative coalition government with a no-confidence vote in December, resigned in May.

Israel is an exemplary case of this wave of political instability: the country held its fifth election in less than four years in 2022. In the penultimate of these votes, in 2021, then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, the conservative Likud, was the most voted for the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, but failed to form a coalition to have a majority in the house.

The second party with the most votes managed to put together a coalition, made up of parties from different political currents, and formed a government, but the alliance fell apart the following year. In a new election, the Likud was again the most voted, and this time Netanyahu managed to form a coalition and return to power in December.

The next crisis appears to be brewing in Germany: last week, a poll by the Forsa institute released by broadcasters ntv and RTL showed that around 40% of Germans believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition, which governs the largest economy of Europe since 2021, will fall apart before the end of the regular legislative period in 2025.

This pessimism stems from disagreements between the acronyms, manifested in recent weeks, about environmental policies and the budget, in addition to the complicated economic situation in the country. Also last week, the Federal Statistics Office pointed out that Germany has officially entered a recession, as it has racked up two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Of those polled by Forsa, 54% said they were in favor of new elections if Scholz’s coalition collapses.

In Spain, journalist Ana Sánchez de la Nieta pointed out in a column for the Aceprensa website that the head of government Pedro Sánchez preferred to bring forward the general elections from December to July to try to curb the rise of right-wing parties, but argued that this will require “a PSOE’s more moderate campaign, moving away from the excesses of its hitherto partners [Unidas

Podemos]”.

“In fact, this early election, in addition to the PSOE […]will only benefit Vox, which starts from a comfortable situation, stronger than ever, will not lose voters with a PP leaning towards the center and will face, for the umpteenth time, a discourse – the fear of the extreme right – directed, in the In fact, to left-wing voters, who flirt with the idea of ​​not voting or voting for the center,” he added.

Fragmentation

In an interview with People’s GazetteMarcelo Weick Pogliese, lawyer and member of the Brazilian Academy of Electoral and Political Law (Abradep), pointed out that the crisis of coalition governments around the world is a reflection of the intensification of political antagonisms, which “reduces the chances of consensus”.

“There is also the phenomenon of fragmentation. In Spain, Israel, Italy, we see the emergence of new political parties, recent party movements breaking traditional parties, which were better known. There is a dilution of the concentration of votes and, obviously, [isso gera dificuldades] in a coalition government system, as is the case in countries with parliamentary models, but we also see it in Brazil, where this political polarization and fragmentation also make difficult what is called coalition presidentialism”, explained Pogliese, who also mentioned the difficulties (mainly inflation) generated by post-Covid and the war in Ukraine, especially in Europe.

“There is an increasing dissatisfaction and this is generating this difficulty of [formar e manter] coalitions,” he said.