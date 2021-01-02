iphone 12 After the series, now the discussion of the iPhone 13 series has intensified. At the same time, details have also started surfacing. According to a recent report, four models will be launched under the iPhone 13. However, the company has not given any official statement regarding this yet.

Such will be the display

According to a report, under the Apple iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be launched in September this year. The iPhone 13 Mini can offer a 5.4-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. At the same time, the iPhone 13 can have a 6.1-inch display. Users can be given a 6.1-inch OLED display in the iPhone 13 Pro and a 6.7-inch OLED display in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both screens will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The size of the notch will be reduced

According to the report, the size of the Nokia 13 can be reduced, which will increase the screen size. At the same time, it has not been clear yet that the size of the Nokia will be reduced in the iPhone 13 or it will be reduced in all models. It will be known in the coming times

read this also

Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro have been launched with the latest processors, it will be a competition in terms of price.

These 5G smartphones will soon be launched in India in 2021, know the features and price