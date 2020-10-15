Apple launched the new Apple iPhone 12 Series at an event held on 12 October. After the launch of new smartphones of iPhone 12 series, Xiaomi made fun of Apple. Xiaomi reminded fans about the Mi 10T Pro on the social networking website.The reason for Xiaomi making fun of Apple was due to Apple not giving charger in the box of iPhone 12 series. Targeting iPhone devices, Xiaomi said, ‘Don’t worry, we have given everything in the box of # Mi10TPro.’

Smart Android TV of Indian company will be sold for Rs 3,232, know when the sale will be

Apple has not provided a charger in the box with the iPhone 12 series. Which means that customers have to buy chargers and headphones separately. Apple’s official power adapter costs $ 19 and the MagSafe wireless charger costs $ 39.

Golden opportunity to buy TV, best deals in Flipkart and Amazon Sale



Apple iPhone 12 features

The new iPhone 12 is an upgraded variant of the company’s previous iPhone 11. Please tell that this time the company has also launched the iPhone 12 Mini, which has a 5.4 inch display. The iPhone 12 Series has been launched with 5G connectivity. The phone has an A14 Bionic processor. Triple rear camera setup is present in the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. At the same time, the iPhone comes with 12 dual cameras. This phone supports MagSafe charging.