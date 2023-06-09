The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) invalidated a law, this time it is the Law for Transparency, Prevention and Combat of Improper Practices in Advertising Recruitment.

The main justification is the alleged violation of the legislative procedure, ensuring that the SCJN violated articles 17 and 49 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, accused the government of Mexico.

In accordance with article 17 of the Constitution, it corresponds to the SCJN to resolve on the constitutionality of the challenged norms. The government pointed out that the Court omitted its responsibility by declaring the law invalid based on violations of procedural formalities of a regulatory nature.

In particular, the law that regulates the internal life of Congress is the only one that cannot be vetoed, since the representatives are elected by the people, which implies that it is a power that cannot be intervened in its internal functioning.

In this context, they accused the SCJN of exceeding its functions and violating Article 49 of the Constitution by attributing exclusive powers to the Legislative Branch, as well as discrediting the rules of internal operation established autonomously by the Congress of the Union. As stipulated in articles 70 and 77 of the Constitution, the interpretation and application of said rules corresponds solely and exclusively to Congress.

The decision of the SCJN is also questioned because it invades the powers of Congress by establishing additional requirements for legislative work in committees, in contravention of its own jurisprudence, which establishes that irregularities in the legislative process do not invalidate the norms when they are approved by the plenary sessions of the Chambers of Deputies and Senators.

It is essential that the SCJN respect the internal procedures of the Legislative Branch, just as the latter and the Executive Branch do with the Judicial Branch. Otherwise, the counterweights between the powers of the State run the risk of becoming authoritarian instruments that unbalance the harmony established in the Constitution.