Veracruz.- After a group of students from a high school in the state of Veracruz will be intoxicated with a marijuana browniesthe state government made the decision to resume the operative secure backpack and an anti-drug program.

According to what was released by the media and the state authorities, the operation began at the CETIS 146 high school, where the young people were intoxicated by ingesting marijuana.

Meanwhile, Zenyazen Escobar García, head of the State Education Secretariat, stated that it was the parents of the minors who authorized the implementation of the backpack operation.

Through this operation, the educational staff checks the students’ backpacks with the aim of locating within them objects that could harm the student and academic community.

“We held a working meeting with directors of the CBTis and CETis of the Las Montaña region in order to work together on preventive actions in the comprehensive care of the student population, including the Backpack Operation to be carried out with the presence of mothers and fathers, in adherence to human rights,” Escobar García said through his official social networks.

In this sense, the state official specified that, in case of detecting any item that poses a risk to the students, it will be the parents those who are informed of the matter in the first place and, after that, the Department of Public Security so that its elements implement the proper protocol.

“In the company of Undersecretary Jorge Miguel Uscanga Villalba, at the facilities of CETis 146 “Miguel Barragán”, in Río Blanco, we informed them of the actions to be applied in the federal system. But we also listened to the strategies they carry out internally in their respective campuses,” he said.

It was specified that the backpack operation will include the largest number of educational establishments in the state of Veracruz in the fifth and sixth grades of elementary school, as well as upper secondary and higher education.

“It’s a security issue, the campaign also starts, don’t take chances with drugs, and for this reason, we are also ensuring the present and future of our youth, which is very important,” said the state secretary.