Sebha, in the south of the country, will be on a date with a third meeting between the same parties after the end of the month of Ramadan to complete the consultations, according to a previous statement. This meeting will be followed by a meeting that observers consider the most important, in the city of Sirte, where it is expected that a final agreement will be announced from there regarding the consultations that are taking place on several levels. , the most prominent of which is securing the general presidential and parliamentary elections, and Bathily is pushing for them to be held before the finals of this year.

The city of Sirte was chosen to host this important meeting due to its being the headquarters of the Military Committee, which succeeded more than two years ago in reaching a cease-fire agreement in the country, which allowed the return of the political track in the country, and being mediating Libya between the eastern and western regions gives a greater impetus. For the talks, according to the sources of “Sky News Arabia”.

Conditions for the success of the agreement

The “recommendations” and “understandings” that the conferees have concluded so far deserve praise, and cannot be opposed, as the Libyan political researcher Muhammad Qashout says. However, the success of these efforts requires several conditions, especially since the meetings and dialogues that took place during the past years, outside Libya or Within it, it took place with international support and carried many positive points, but in the end it was not implemented, or was implemented partially.

The implementation of these understandings requires several conditions, first, “clear mechanisms for the process, and a specific map with known stages of time, and the door is not left open for implementation, as delay in any item could lead to torpedoing the entire process,” according to Qashout.

Likewise, the observers of the Libyan scene do not lose sight of the importance of the regional actors in the scene agreeing on these moves, so that there are no external effects counter to the consensus, as the political researcher believes, as the commitment of the armed groups and militias in the western region must be ensured to what the final agreement will end in this regard.

Benghazi and Tripoli understandings

The two meetings in Benghazi and Tripoli witnessed, most notably, “expressing readiness to provide all forms of support to secure the elections in all its stages, emphasizing the removal of mercenaries and foreign fighters, starting processing the files of the displaced, the displaced and the missing, exchanging information regarding detainees held by both parties, and taking steps to release them.”

The meeting also agreed to “continue to work towards unifying the military and security institutions and the rest of the state institutions, to find a unified government, to commit to having dialogue within Libyan territory, to reject foreign interference, to fully commit to what resulted from the previous dialogue in Tunisia, and to reject fighting and violence in all its forms on the entire territory.” Libyan, and to complete national reconciliation and reparation efforts, and urged the House of Representatives and the Supreme Council of the State to complete the procedures entrusted to them regarding the elections.

clear plan

Any electoral process needs protection and oversight, and the security and military authorities will have an active and significant role in carrying out the tasks entrusted to them in this regard, as explained by the media advisor to the Presidency of Parliament, Fathi Al-Marimi.

However, in order to crystallize these efforts, a clear plan must be drawn up to secure the elections, according to Al-Marimi, and each party knows the tasks assigned to it and adheres to them, in coordination with the High National Elections Commission to secure polling centers and the commission itself and protect the results of the poll.