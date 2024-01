The flags of Hezbollah and Palestine hang from a bridge during a pro-Palestinian protest in Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah intensified its attacks against Israeli military positions in response to the bombing that killed the deputy leader of Hamas and six other people on the outskirts of Beirut on Tuesday (2).

In a statement, the terrorist group operating in southern Lebanon said it carried out seven attacks against Israeli targets this Thursday (4), using “appropriate weapons” and projectiles. One of the actions would have destroyed spy equipment at an Israeli military post.

Hezbollah said the attacks were a way to “resist Zionist aggression” and defend Lebanon from Israel’s “invasion and occupation.” The group also expressed its “solidarity” with Hamas, a Palestinian terrorist group that attacked Israel in October 2023, leaving more than a thousand people dead in the Jewish State.

The bombing that killed Saleh al-Arouri, identified as Hamas' number two, was the first near the Lebanese capital in almost 17 years, and raised fears that the conflict in Gaza could spread to other neighboring countries. (With EFE Agency)