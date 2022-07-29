Guasave, Sinaloa.- The rain intensity which was recorded this Wednesday in Guasave, evidenced lack of maintenance that for years was stopped giving the City General Hospital.

The General Director of Health Services of Sinaloa and Secretary of Health, said that, to repair the damage detected in the Hospital, approximately 40 million pesos are requireda resource that has already been authorized by the Governor of the State, Dr. Rubén Rocha Moya.

“Since yesterday we had already sent personnel to do an evaluation, today they are giving me a report, they identified certain structures on the roof that were connected to the interior of the hospital and that was the cause of the floodingimproving the conditions of the Hospital is going to cost us around 40 million pesos”, reported the Secretary of Health.

In relation to the current situation of the state of the hospital infrastructure in the north of the state, the state official said that “we have approximately in the first and second level a lack of care, damage to infrastructure, lack of maintenance in around 40 percent percent of the Hospitals, the problem we have in the first and second level Health system is quite serious, the truth is that it requires a very large investment, but I trust in the Governor’s disposition to be able to carry out the first and second level of attention, which is the most damaged ”.

We recommend you read:

During his visit to the General Hospital of Guasave, Dr. González Galindo said he was surprised by the different circumstances detected, such as the space for Intensive Care that is in optimal conditions to operate, but does not have the personnel, for which he promised to initiate procedures immediately for their hiring with the aim of improving the conditions and capacity to care for patients.