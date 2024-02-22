The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said this Thursday (22) that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, called him a “Crazy son of a bitch” because he stated that he prefers him as ruler over Donald Trump.

“I said we will work with any president, but I think for us, for Russia, Biden is preferable. And judging by what he just said, I'm absolutely right, because that's the appropriate reaction to what I said,” Putin said in an interview with a Russian state television channel.

On February 15, Putin declared that Biden “is a more experienced and predictable person, an old-school politician.”

Biden, who has previously branded the Russian president a “war criminal”, called him a “crazy son of a bitch” during a fundraising event in San Francisco on Wednesday (21), according to US media.

“We understand what is happening there from the point of view of domestic politics and this reaction is absolutely appropriate, which means I was right,” Putin said.

Putin also defended Biden more than a week ago in the face of speculation about his health, remembering that, when they last met in June 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland, they were already saying that he was not fit for office.

The Russian leader stressed that Moscow should focus not on the health of the American president, but on his government's political stance, which he considered “pernicious and wrong.”

Trump reacted quickly and called Putin's preference for Biden “a good thing.”

“In fact, Putin just gave me a great compliment. He said he would rather Biden be president. It's a compliment,” Trump said at a rally in South Carolina.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday condemned Biden's comments, which he called “a great shame for the US.”

“If the president of that country uses this type of vocabulary, he should be ashamed of himself. It is clear that Mr. Biden is exhibiting Hollywood cowboy-style behavior for internal political reasons,” he said.

Peskov considered it unlikely that “such crude statements coming from the mouth of a US head of state could in any way offend another head of state, let alone President Putin.”