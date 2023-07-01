from the newsroomi

07/01/2023 – 14:48

The owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, announced that the platform will have new daily post limits for each user. According to him, the measure aims to ‘deal with extreme levels of data extraction and manipulation of the system’. The post in which he announces the measure was made after the social network went through instabilities, on the morning of this Saturday, 1st.

Before, the network allowed up to 2,400 posts per day. According to the billionaire, the limitation will be as follows:

Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts/day;

Unverified accounts for 600 posts/day;

New unverified accounts for 300/day.

Earlier, Twitter filed a "limit rate exceeded" error. Users reported that the flaw prevents tweets from being displayed in the feed.
























