The Fire Department carried out an inspection at the Sambódromo in Rio, aiming at the technical tests, and, after verifying defects in the fire hydrants, vetoed the use of the structure. According to the corporation, “the track does not have the minimum safety conditions”.

The inspection was carried out this Friday (27) at night, and the Fire Department issued a notification not authorizing the tests. In a note, the corporation detailed that it found defects in the steering wheels for driving the hydrants in sectors 5, 6 and 9. In addition, no connectors and hoses were found in any of the sectors.

The inspection takes place after the Justice of Rio determines that the Sambódromo presents, within 24 hours, all the documentation necessary to function. The decision meets a request for an injunction, in a popular action, filed yesterday afternoon by a lawyer.

The Justice determined that the City Hall of Rio, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and Riotur inform and prove, within 24 hours of being summoned, compliance with the requirements of the Fire Department and the Military Police for carrying out of the technical rehearsals of the samba schools on site. Rehearsals are scheduled this Saturday, 28, and Sunday, 29.

See the following statement from the corporation:

“The Military Fire Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro carried out, on the night of this Friday (01/27), a technical inspection of the equipment necessary for the release of the Sambadrome track for technical tests. After the inspection, the Fire Department issued a notification not authorizing the technical tests for the 2023 Carnival. The veto is immediate as the track does not have the minimum safety conditions.

Problems found during inspection:

Defects in the hydrant drive wheels in sectors 5, 6 and 9;

In addition, no connectors and hoses were found in any of the sectors..”