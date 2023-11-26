Geoff Keighley also appears in the game, which suggests a presentation of Daniel Mullins’ new title during the The Game Awards 2023 probably with a trailer intended to shed light on the mysterious game.

In fact following his style, since i disturbing mysteries are common elements of his games such as Pony Island, Inscryption itself and The Hex, Mullins has therefore started a sort of treasure hunt based on various clues, which lead to further traces.

There seems to be a new game coming from Daniel Mullins an award-winning indie developer who has further gained attention with his recent Encryption and that it would be revealing the new production with a series of mysterious clues inside a Alternate Reality Game (ARG) complex .

A strange game

Keighley wrote on X that the video submitted by the developer appears to be “broken”, posting the URL “55X-xxXXx7X”. The link actually takes you to a broken page regarding a “video no longer available.” Probably, the “x” hide numbers and letters related to the ongoing ARG game.

The latter also becomes more complex as time goes by: on Mullins’ Discord channel there is an Admin Assistant along with an account called AdBot, both linked to an “Assistant 003” role.

The first wrote “Here to do a job” in his description, while the second says “Always checking.”

A strange video was then posted on the news channel of the Discord in question, about a new product from a company called GameFuna, called AdBot.

The strange document that emerged from the ARG

The advert says: “Are you tired of seeing your data leaked onto the internet? AdBot is your number one internet browsing assistant.”

This triggered further research based on the clues hidden in the video, which also led to the revelation of the document that you can see above on the page, which is difficult to interpret.

The idea is that all this falls within the “lore” of Daniel Mullins’ new game and that this should be announced and presented in a more complete way at The Game Awards. Given the precedents from the same author, this is a title to definitely keep an eye on.