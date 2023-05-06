By Ricardo Brito and Anthony Boadle

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Jair Bolsonaro changed his mind and decided to resume his travel schedule on Saturday in Sao Paulo after canceling appointments outside Brasilia after he was the target of a search and seizure operation by the Federal Police on Wednesday. .

According to PL, Bolsonaro’s party, the former president will accompany his wife, former first lady and president of PL Mulher, Michelle Bolsonaro, to the inauguration of federal deputy Rosana Valle as president of PL Mulher São Paulo.

Initially, only Michelle was going to attend, but Bolsonaro – who is honorary president of the national PL – decided to go. He will catch a flight leaving Brasilia at around 9 am to arrive in São Paulo at the end of the morning for the event.

Bolsonaro communicated his decision to the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, who should accompany him on the political agenda in the state, according to a source with knowledge of the negotiations.

There was an expectation that the former president would have lunch with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), but the meeting of both was not confirmed, according to the source. Tarcísio already had a schedule for this Saturday.

DEVELOPMENTS

Bolsonaro’s decision to go to São Paulo indicates that the former president wants to demonstrate tranquility despite the PF operation authorized by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, who seeks to investigate the insertion of false data in his vaccination card and other people close to him.

Deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) praised Bolsonaro’s decision to participate in the agenda in São Paulo. “The president shouldn’t, so he shouldn’t be afraid”, said he, who, although he was invited, will not be able to participate because he lives in the interior of the State, 400 kilometers away from the capital.

Since Wednesday morning, when he was the target of the operation, according to the source, the former president has been telling people close to him what he said in an interview with Jovem Pan that day, that he had not been vaccinated for Covid-19 and would have no reason to falsify the vaccination card, as alleged by the PF in the investigations.

In the conversations, however, Bolsonaro said that he does not know whether other people may have used his data with this intent, but he cannot be responsible for them.

The assessment at the summit of the PL is that Bolsonaro’s former assistant, Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cesar Barbosa Cid, should not implicate the former president in the case of vaccines and, at most, can assume responsibility alone in the scheme, highlighted the source. Mauro Cid, Bolsonaro’s right-hand man, was one of the main prisoners in the PF operation.

According to documents, the PF identified a scheme to defraud vaccination data led by Mauro Cid, to benefit the former president, his daughter and at least two other close advisors of the former president before the group traveled to the US last December. .

The party leadership considers that, at least for now, there is no evidence to involve Bolsonaro in the case of vaccines and the actions determined by Moraes have methods similar to what the current senator for Paraná, Sergio Moro (UB), used at the time he commanded the Lava Jato operation, said this source. They believe that this could even revert against the STF minister himself and even strengthen the former president politically.