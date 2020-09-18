The Chinese video sharing app is another bad news for TikTok. According to a Reuters report, Donald Trump has announced the introduction of Tiktok banned in America in the US since Sunday. According to the report, in addition to TicketTock, We Chat banned in US also cannot be downloaded in the US from Sunday. TicketTalk has around 100 million users in the US. Earlier TikTok was banned in India.Before this action came a news in which Donald Trump said that he had negotiated with Walmart and Oracle representatives to decide on Ticktock. Last month, Trump signed an executive order banning TickTock and WeChat, under which both Chinese companies can avoid the ban by giving ownership to an American company. Tittock is currently owned by ByteDance in Beijing. Microsoft was initially involved in negotiations with TickTalk, although now Oracle and Walmart are in talks with ByteDance in this regard.

Trump said he is looking into the alleged bid by American company Oracle for Ticketcock, but he wants to ensure that there is no compromise with national security before approving the deal. In the meantime, Bytdance has decided to establish TickTock’s global headquarters in the US. The company has taken this route to avoid US President Donald Trump’s order banning it.