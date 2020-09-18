After the ban on social media video app TicketLock and messenger app WeChat in India, now the US has also decided to ban the use of both these Chinese applications from Sunday. In this way, after India, now America has also given a big shock to China. To stop these apps, discussions were going on in the US for the last several weeks, after which now both apps will be completely banned from Sunday.

Recently, a directive issued by the President said that a large number of information is being taken from users from these apps and these risks are real. This data can possibly be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party.

These data could potentially allow China to track the locations of federal employees and contractors, create dossiers of personal information for blackmail, and corporate espionage.

In fact, the US was warned to sell Tiktok within 45 days or be ready for the ban. This warning from the US was called by China as a gangster argument and in broad daylight robbery. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying had reacted to this by saying that without any concrete evidence, the US administration held him guilty on the basis of the presumption, forcing him to sell Tiktok within 45 days, or if he was banned. Has been doing.

Hua further went on to say, “The move is outrageous. The entire US government is acting like a tiger hunting a rabbit. Also, it is making Huawei a victim worldwide with fabricated allegations.”