This comes at a time when financial market experts agree that ADNOC Gas will witness a significant jump in its value, especially in light of the great incentives enjoyed by the IPO shares.

As soon as the subscription door opened on Thursday, investors snapped up all the offered shares within a few hours, indicating the high demand for the offering.

The offering of “ADNOC Gas” comes as the largest initial global offering this year, in a way that brings it closer to companies such as the Italian Eni and the American Occidental Petroleum, and even fights with them in light of those expectations about the financial value of the company that was established at the beginning of this year by merging the business of “ADNOC” to process gas and natural gas. liquefied.

Total adjusted ADNOC Gas revenues amounted to 91.3 billion dirhams (about $24.9 billion a) for the 12-month period to October 2022

ADNOC Gas achieved adjusted earnings before interest, tax, consumption and amortization of 32.0 billion dirhams ($8.7 billion), and net income of 17.8 billion dirhams ($4.8 billion) during the same period.

Based on the company’s financial performance in 2022, expectations go to the distribution of profits of no less than 11.94 billion dirhams, or about 3.25 billion US dollars, by the end of December 2023.

The market was hungry for this offering

Consultant and economist Kamal Amin Al-Wasal said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy”: “ADNOC’s IPO comes in light of the market’s thirst for attractive subscriptions that represent an outlet for investment, in light of the state of uncertainty and the specter of recession that dominates the global economy and the limited relatively safe investment opportunities.” “.

In general, he points out that the performance of energy companies is expected to be strong. As a result of the difficulties facing Russia – one of the main producers in the world – in discharging its production, in light of Western sanctions as a result of the war in Ukraine, which seems to have no end in sight.

The expert and economic advisor highlights the attractiveness of investing in ADNOC, pointing out that the company’s strong fundamentals, which are a major attraction factor, as a large proportion of its contracts are long-term, which provides a basic basis for strong and stable performance, and in line with the company’s announcement of the dividend policy, Where the distribution rate is expected to exceed 6 percent.

The company set a price range for the offering shares between 2.25 dirhams to 2.43 dirhams per share.

The selling shareholder has the right to amend the volume of the offering at any time before the end of the subscription period, in accordance with the laws in force in the United Arab Emirates.

If all shares of this offering are sold, its value will range from $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion, i.e. between AED 8.6 billion and AED 9.3 billion.

Al-Wasal says that after raising the offering percentage from 4 percent to 5 percent, the financial value of the company is expected to range between approximately $49.5 billion and $51.5 billion, which puts it in the same rank in terms of value with major companies operating in the field of oil such as the Oil Company. Italian Eni and other giant companies.

“ADNOC” said, “its decision to increase the size of the offering is based on the great demand from investors in all segments, and it will reflect ADNOC’s commitment to providing a supportive trading environment for the company’s shares after accepting the listing.”

positive incentive

In addition, money market expert, Muhammad Ali Yassin, says in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the market was waiting for the IPO for ADNOC Gas in 2023, pointing to the positive repercussions of raising the value of the shares offered from 4 percent to 5 percent. The price evaluation is also considered positive, especially with the company’s intention to commit to distributing profits of up to 6.5 percent or 7 percent, which is a good percentage for shareholders, and it has a pledge in the coming years to raise the percentage by 5 percent annually.

The financial market expert confirms that these matters constitute a good incentive for the company’s stock after its inclusion in the market, which makes it able to maintain its price levels and to rise gradually with the increase in dividends. Because what investors care about is that the return on investments in stocks is higher than the return on depositing their money in banks or bank deposits.

And he adds, “Therefore, when we talk about 6.5 percent to 7 percent of rent, we are talking about a good level of distributions that is acceptable to ADNOC for at least the next three years, with an increase of 5 percent every year, and therefore the share’s revenue is good and maintains its levels, and if there is a reduction in interest in the future.” During the next year, for example, the rents will remain more attractive, and therefore the share price in the secondary market will continue to move upwards in line with the company’s results during that period.

The money market expert indicates that the distributions start from $3.25 billion annually and rise to approximately $3.95 billion in the year 2027, and these positive rates give the investor a positive view that this is a long-term investment if he maintains it, he can achieve high returns that keep pace with prices during that period. He also points out that ADNOC is one of the first companies to take this step, which gives confidence that the company has the ability to achieve good profits in the coming years.

Company share price forecast

Regarding the company’s evaluation and its financial value, Yassin indicates that the price range of the share that the company spoke about ranges from 2.25 dirhams to 2.46 dirhams. Compared to this price at the time of listing, especially after the stability of the first period of listing.

In a related context, Waddah Al-Taha, a member of the Advisory Board of the British Institute for Securities and Investment in Dubai, points out in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that, depending on the company’s history, governance method, previous profits and financial performance, all of these factors are very positive factors. It creates a demand for subscription, and also makes it like many large international companies.

Al-Taha confirms that the initial offering of ADNOC represents a strong addition to the Abu Dhabi Securities Market, indicating that it was not excluded that if there was a strong demand for subscription in this initial offering, the shares offered for subscription would be increased, which is what actually happened (after the company announced It announced offering about 3.8 billion shares, equivalent to 5 percent of the company’s total capital, after it had previously announced that it would offer about 3 billion shares, representing 4 percent of the company’s capital.

Accordingly, the company raised the share available to retail investors from the offered shares from ten percent to 12 percent. ADNOC also raised the share allocated to Emirati employees and retirees in ADNOC Group companies residing in the country to four percent from two percent. The remaining 84 percent of the shares in the initial public offering were reserved for institutional investors.

Big chance

It is expected that the value of the “ADNOC Gas” company will reach more than $ 60 billion if we look at the profit factor that the company intends to distribute for the year 2023, at a value of $ 3.25 billion, compared to the average dividend yield of 5.3 percent provided by the corresponding Gulf companies. Including ADNOC Drilling, Borouge, ADNOC Distribution, DEWA and SABIC, according to a Reuters study.

In the case of comparison with Aramco, which provides an expected dividend yield of 4 percent during the current year, the market value of ADNOC Gas may reach $ 81 billion.

But if the company is evaluated based on profits. The companies corresponding to ADNOC Gas currently have a value of about 10 times their profits before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on average, and in the case of “ADNOC Gas”, these profits are expected to reach about $ 9 billion during the past year, which means that the value of the company may reach $90 billion.

The Reuters report indicated that the UAE’s position as a regional center attractive to foreign capital represents an additional advantage that supports liquidity on the shares of ADNOC Gas and enhances its market value.