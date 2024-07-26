Benefit spending grew by R$6.4 billion in the last two months; the government blocked R$11.2 billion in non-mandatory expenses

The federal government must publish an ordinance in the Official Diary of the Union on Friday (Jul 26, 2024) with the rules for re-registering BPC (Continuous Benefit) beneficiaries. The measure will be taken to contain the increase in spending on the aid, which has seen the number of people served increase in recent years.

The ordinance was drafted jointly by the Ministries of Social Security and Social Development. According to the Poder360 It has been found that those who receive the benefit but have had their registration out of date for more than 4 years will need to renew their registration in CadÚnico (Single Registry). The government intends to establish a schedule with a period of 45 to 90 days for scheduling appointments. Biometrics will also be used to prevent fraud.

The BPC is equivalent to a minimum wage (currently R$1,412) per month for senior citizens aged 65 or over or for people with disabilities of any age. To be eligible for the benefit, the income per person in the family group must be equal to or less than ¼ of the minimum wage – currently equivalent to R$353.

On Monday (22.Jul.2024), the government’s economic team confirmed the blocking of R$ 11.2 billion in discretionary (non-mandatory) expenses in the 2024 Budget announced by Minister Fernando Haddad (Finance) on July 18. The containment was made especially to compensate for the increase in mandatory government spending. The highlights are:

– growth of R$6.4 billion; Bsocial security benefits – increase of R$ 4.9 billion.

According to the bimonthly report, the increase in BPC expenses is explained by the “increase in the number of benefits granted under the Social Security Queue Relief Program”. In the case of Social Security, the increase is explained by the execution of expenses “above the initial forecast” since the last report.

The total number of Brazilians receiving BPC benefits rose from 4.6 million in April 2019 to 5.9 million in April 2024 (latest available data). The amounts transferred to beneficiaries jumped 21.7% from April 2023 to April 2024. They currently stand at R$8.3 billion.