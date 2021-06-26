The British newspaper, The Sun, had published pictures showing the British Minister of Health embracing and kissing his assistant, Gina Coladangelo, in a scandal that shook British public opinion.

What infuriated the people, that Matt Hancock violated the rules of social separation imposed to stop the outbreak of the Corona virus, despite his position as Minister of Health.

That incident highlighted accusations that had previously pursued Hancock, including lying about the epidemiological situation in Britain, and using public money to appoint Coladangelo in March 2020, andHis endorsement of medical contracts for his help brother He has also been criticized for giving him a lucrative contract for coronavirus tests.

In light of these accusations, there are calls for Hancock’s resignation, as well as criticism of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who said he accepted his apology, and considered the matter “over”.

Johnson’s decision angered the Labor Party spokeswoman, accusing the Prime Minister of being “weak in character”, stressing the need not to close this file, despite the government’s efforts to cover it up, as she described it.

A poll conducted by Savanta Comris, hours after the controversial photos were published, showed that 58 percent of Britons believe that the health minister should resign..