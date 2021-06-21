Paul Pogba has hinted that he will sign a new contract with improved terms with Manchester United, which may keep him with the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

This comes as there were doubts and some mystery surrounding Pogba, who is about to enter the final year of his current deal.

But it seems that Manchester United is ready to offer him new and improved conditions for the continuation of the 28-year-old at Old Trafford.

Pogba played 42 games in all competitions last season, during which he contributed six goals and 6 assists to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, according to the British newspaper, “Daily Express”.

Last season, Pogba made a slow start, but his role has increased in importance as the season continues and he is still a key player at Solskjaer.

He is also currently playing with the France national team in the “Euro 2020” tournament, but discussions with his agent Mino Raiola are still ongoing, according to media reports.

It is noteworthy that Pogba revealed last week that Manchester United had not yet contacted him personally about a new contract, but the British newspaper “The Sun” said that the club is ready to offer a package worth an estimated $553,000 per week over the next five years, making it worth a total of 144 million dollars.

This amount is a significant increase on his current salary of $400,000 a week and will overtake goalkeeper De Gea’s salary of about $494,000 a week, which is the highest salary for a Manchester United player.

It is noteworthy that Pogba had said in a press conference, before France’s 1-1 draw with Hungary: “I have one year left on my contract (with Manchester United), and everyone knows that. I know that the club .. well, there was no concrete offer yet.” .