The president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, participated in the inauguration meeting; Centrão leaders were irritated by the closed ceremony

The Presidency’s Communication Secretariat released this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) a video in which the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) gives a short speech during the closed meeting in which the new government ministers signed their terms of office. The video, lasting 1 minute and 8 seconds, was published around 5 hours after the meeting.

“I am very satisfied with the conclusion we reached in setting up the government. I think we are living in a moment of great expectations in Brazil”, said Lula.

Watch Lula’s full speech (1min20s):

The deputies André Fufuca (PP-MA) and Silvio Costa Filho (Republicanos-PE) took charge of the Sports and Ports and Airports ministries, respectively.

Then Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França (PSB) was relocated and took over the newly created Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Microenterprise and Small Business. It is Lula’s 38th ministry. The provisional measure that created the new structure was published in the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

In his speech, Lula told Fufuca that Sport needs to be taken care of because it enables employment and health. Costa Filho, the president said he has “everything to do a good job”. As for France, with whom he has been friends for 40 years, as highlighted in his speech, the president said that he had tried to create the new ministry in 2010.

“So, good luck to you. Our motto is work, work, work. Because that’s what makes Brazil work”he said.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), unwillingly participated in the meeting. In the video, he remains silent. At times, he turns his wedding ring on the table and removes crumbs with his fingers while Lula speaks. How the Power360 showed, the Centrão leader considered not attending the closed ceremony, but was convinced by allies to participate.

The format of the ceremony is another episode of the raids that marked the negotiations for the ministerial reform. The closed meeting contrasted with the open event held at the Presidency for the inauguration of the Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino (União Brasil). He signed the agreement at an event held at Salão Nobre do Planalto on August 3. In the audience were other ministers, deputies and senators.

Publicly, the leader of the Republicans in the House, Hugo Motta (PB), minimized the issue and said that Costa Filho’s appointment gives the party’s bench in Congress “commitment” to vote on proposals of interest to Planalto. Even so, he made a point of reiterating the party’s independence from the government, as made official last week.

In reserve, however, members of Centrão say that Lula treated the parties with discredit and arrogance. The feeling heard by Power360 among the group’s top brass can be summarized in this sentence: “Absurd, treated like a lover”.