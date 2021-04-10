La Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of Saint Vincent erupted after being inactivated for decades, sending plumes of ash and smoke into the sky and evacuating thousands of residents from nearby villages.

The dormant volcano since 1979 began showing signs of activity in December, when it released steam and smoke. This increased this week, prompting Prime Minister Ralph Gonçalves of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to order the evacuation of the surrounding area.

A Reuters witness said ash and smoke plunged the surrounding area into almost complete darkness. The witness said he heard an explosion in the nearby village of Rose Hall.

The small eruptions continued throughout the day, Eroskella Joseph, director of the Seismological Research Center at the University of the West Indies, told Reuters, adding that this type of activity could continue for weeks if not months.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which have a population of just over 100,000, have not experienced volcanic activity since 1979, when a volcanic eruption caused losses estimated at $ 100 million. The eruption of La Soufriere volcano in 1902 killed more than 1,000 people.