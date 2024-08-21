The investigation, the latest in a series of trade disputes between the two sides, will cover a range of products including fresh cheeses, curds, blue cheeses, and some types of milk and cream, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website that it had decided to “launch an investigation into support packages on imported dairy products originating from the European Union, starting from August 21, 2024.”

Officials said they received a request from the China Dairy Association to open a subsidy investigation targeting European products on July 29 and held consultations with the EU on August 14.

Beijing said the investigation would cover European support plans in place in the year to the end of March 2024 and damage to the sector in China between early 2020 and the end of March this year.

The investigation targets key policies and programmes in the bloc including the Common Agricultural Policy and national support schemes in Ireland, Austria, Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Romania and the Czech Republic.

The ministry said it would last for a year but could be extended for up to six months “under special circumstances”.

The European Union exported €1.68 billion ($1.87 billion) worth of dairy products to China last year, the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development said, citing Eurostat.

The European Chamber of Commerce in China said the investigation “does not come as a surprise” following the bloc’s tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports.

“Unfortunately, one government’s use of tools to defend trade is increasingly being met with the same response from another government,” she added.

She added in her statement that she “will monitor the ongoing investigation and hope that it will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner,” noting that she expects the affected European companies to cooperate with it.

Fees on Chinese cars

The news comes after the European Commission said it plans to impose five-year tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles unless Beijing offers an alternative solution to the trade dispute over government subsidies.

Brussels has imposed heavy temporary tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, on top of the existing 10% duty, after an investigation into the subsidy packages found they unfairly undercut European competitors.

China said this month it had filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs, saying the EU’s decision “lacks factual and legal basis.”

On Wednesday, its Foreign Ministry denounced the European measures as “protectionist and politically motivated.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the move “ignores objective facts and (WTO) rules, goes against the historical trend, and harms the EU’s green transformation and global efforts to tackle climate change.”

She added that the European Union would “only hurt itself” by imposing the tariffs.

Brussels has sought to tread carefully with China as it tries to defend Europe’s crucial auto sector and move toward green growth while avoiding a confrontation with Beijing.

But it has launched other investigations into China’s support for a group of Chinese transportation and clean energy companies.

Beijing, for its part, has opened investigations into brandy and pork imported from Europe.