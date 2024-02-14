Former Democratic Congressman Tom Souzzi wins special election for US Congress | Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Democrat Tom Suozzi won the vote in the 3rd district of New York State to replace Republican congressman George Santos, the son of Brazilians who was impeached in the United States House of Representatives on several charges in December last year.

With the electoral result, Republicans reduce their small majority in the Chamber. Now, the party has 219 seats, compared to 213 for the Democrats.

Suozzi was competing for the seat with Mazi Pilip, from the opposing party. The veteran politician, who had already held the seat in the Chamber before running unsuccessfully for the position of governor of the state of New York, received 53.9% of the votes, against 46.1% for his opponent.

The parliamentarian officially announced his candidacy in December, the same period in which George Santos was expelled from the Chamber of Representatives for ethical reasons. Suozzi based his campaign on what he called “basic issues that concern most Americans,” such as the rising cost of living, immigration, climate change and wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

The city's mayor, fellow Democrat Eric Adams, celebrated the victory, saying it was “good news for New York.”