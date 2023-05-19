Estadão Contenti

5/18/2023 – 8:38 PM

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP) and former Minister of the Environment under Jair Bolsonaro and federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP) exchanged barbs on social networks this Thursday afternoon, the 18th, after Ibama vetoed oil exploration at the mouth of the Amazon River. The project can benefit the senator’s state. “I am not of your ilk”, wrote Randolfe, in response to the former minister. The senator is leader of the Lula government in Congress.

The discussion started in a post by Randolfe. On the night of this Wednesday, the 17th, the senator criticized Ibama’s decision to reject the licensing request submitted by Petrobras to explore oil in the region. The decision was taken in the midst of a clash between the ministries of the Environment, of Marina Silva, and of Mines and Energy, of Alexandre Silveira.

“The decision did not listen to the local government and any citizen of my state. The people of Amapá want to have the right to be heard”, said Randolfe. “Together with all instances of the federal government, we will bring together all those who want the sustainable development of Amapá, so that, in a technical, legal and responsible way, we can fight against this decision.” On the morning of this Wednesday, the 18th, the senator announced his departure from the Sustainability Network, a party founded by Marina, of whom he is a rival, and in which he has been since 2015.

Salles commented on Randolfe's publication: "Welcome to the team". The deputy held that the two would now be defending the same interests. The senator countered: "Respect me, I'm not one of your kind, much less your group of thugs. I want development for the people of my state and I have always fought for the environment".
























