Laura Velázquez Alzúa, national coordinator of Civil Protection, reported this Friday that, following the impact of Hurricane Beryl in Quintana Roo, there are no reports of deaths or injuries so far, although she asked the population not to go out on the streets and to stay in their shelters or in their homes until the meteor passes.

At President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning press conference, the official said that the red alert remains in effect and that according to the National Meteorological Service, the hurricane is about to leave Quintana Roo to reach Yucatán and then enter the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile, López Obrador asked the population not to go out into the streets because there is a risk of electricity poles being knocked down and cables lying on the ground.

The Civil Protection coordinator added that there are 58 temporary shelters installed in Quintana Roo, housing 2,094 people.

He specified that the center of Hurricane Beryl, Category 2, made landfall north of the municipality of Tulum, almost bordering Solidaridad, in Quintana Roo, at 5:05 a.m. this Friday, Central Time, with maximum winds of 175 kilometers per hour.

At this moment we are in the relief phase, we are making tours, mainly in Tulum, all the federal authorities, headed by the Navy, Sedena, the National Guard, the Federal Commission of Electricity, Communications and Transportation, as well as the state and municipal government, he explained to the president.

The report, with preliminary data, indicates that there was widespread loss of trees, poles and roofs, mainly in Tulum and Felipe Carrillo Puerto.

For now, surveys are being conducted to quantify the damage, the federal official said. In Tulum, 40 percent of the population is without electricity; in Cozumel, there are 7 neighborhoods without electricity, and in Isla Mujeres, 50 percent remains without electricity.

“Partially, I inform you that we have no reports of injuries or deaths, we are in the rescue phase,” stressed Laura Velázquez Alzúa.