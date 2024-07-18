It’s the minister’s second appearance in Times Square this week; it’s not yet known who paid for the 15-second video.

Memes criticizing the Finance Minister, Fernando Haddadappeared again on a screen in Times Square, in New York (USA), this Thursday (18.Jul.2024). This time, it was shown as “Tax Joe”” – satire in reference to the character Zé do Caixão.

The moment can be seen in from TSX Live, the company that projects the images on the screen. So far, it is not known who paid for the 15-second appearance.



Reproduction/TSX Live – 18.Jul.2024 Minister Fernando Haddad as Zé do Taxão in Times Square

The minister had already appeared on the big screens of the famous North American avenue on Tuesday (16.Jul) as the “Human Tax”in reference to the character Human Torch, from Fantastic Four. The author is college entrance exam candidate Hugo Montan, 19 years old. He paid US$45 (around R$250, at the current exchange rate) for the exhibition and said he was afraid of reprisals.

Haddad has been the target of memes linking him to tax increases. He has earned the nickname “Taxed” on the social networks.

