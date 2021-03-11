After the performance that Messi had against PSG, it seems hasty to talk about the breakdown of a paradigm. Nobility compels: Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be an animal of the goal that every week surpasses his own record that already goes by 767 annotations in 1,052 games. How about Leo? He comes there just 730 in 908 which leaves him an average goal per game even higher than the Portuguese: 0.8 against 0.73. Two animals. But this week the two were left out of the Champions League in the round of 16. The Juventus was eliminated by Porto and a day later, the Barcelona was left out against Paris Saint Germain. Therefore, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were sidelined from the UCL in the round of 16 for the first time after 16 years.

The greeting of Messi and Cristiano last December. (AP Photo / Joan Monfort)

Undoubtedly, it is a sign of things to come, with young people who will take their places beyond the term of Leo and Portuguese. And it is Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland who appear as the top candidates to leave indelible marks in the coming years. Surely, in a while we will see how one of them raises the Ballon d’Or to the best player in Europe. That is, if Bayern Munich and some of its players do not put the tail back.

Returning to Leo and Cristiano. In the 2004/05 season, Messi suffered the elimination of Barcelona in the second round at the hands of Chelsea, a Messi who had barely played a game in that tournament for the group stage (his debut in European tournaments against Shakhtar in December 2004) and who had no action against the British. While Cristiano suffered the fall of Manchester United against Milan Also in the second round: CR7 started in both games, which the Italians won 1-0 with goals from Hernán Crespo, current coach of San Pablo.

Since then, they have always both been with their teams among the top eight in the tournament or one of them. This was the evolution from year to year.

THE YEAR BY YEAR OF MESSI AND CRISTIANO IN CHAMPIONS

2005/06: While Cristiano did not pass the group stage with Manchester, Messi celebrated the title of Barsa, who in the final beat Arsenal (Leo did not play the last games due to injury).

2006/07: Cristiano fell to Milan in the semifinals and Messi had been eliminated in the second round by Liverpool.

2007/08: Cristiano was champion, along with Carlos Tevez, after beating Chelsea on penalties in the final. Barcelona, ​​with Messi, had lost to United in the semifinals.

2008/09: Great finale between the two. And Barcelona beat Manchester 2-0, with a goal from Messi.

Greeting between Messi and Cristiano in the final 2008/09 (efe).

2009/10: Cristiano was eliminated in the round of 16 (by Lyon) in his first year at Real Madrid and Messi reached the semifinals, where he lost to Inter de Mourinho.

2010/11: Messi gave a new Olympic lap with Barsa by defeating United. And Cristiano had reached the semifinals, where he lost to Barcelona.

2011/12: Cristiano reached the semifinals, where Real Madrid lost on penalties to Bayern Munich. Same instance that Messi agreed to (fall to Chelsea).

2012/13: Messi reached the semifinals, where Barsa was beaten by Bayern Munich. Christian? His Real Madrid also stayed in the semis (vs. Borussia Dortmund).

2014/15: Messi is champion with another great Barsa, who beat Juventus in the final. That Juventus that had taken Real from CR7 in the semis.

2015/16: Cristiano was champion with Real Madrid, beating Atlético in the final on penalties. Cholo’s team had beaten Leo’s Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

2016/17: Cristiano was once again champion with Real Madrid, by beating Juventus in the final. And Juventus had eliminated Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

2017/18: Cristiano won the three-time championship with Real Madrid, defeating Liverpool in the final. Barcelona had lost to Roma in the quarterfinals.

2018/19: Another hard blow for Messi and his Barcelona, ​​that fall with Liverpool in the semifinals. For his part, Cristiano was eliminated by Ajax in the quarterfinals, in his first season at Juventus.

2019/20: Messi suffered the punch of Bayern in the quarterfinals. Cristiano, meanwhile, had been eliminated with Juventus in the round of 16 by Lyon.

Di María’s consolation to Messi ((Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

2020/21: After 16 years, both are eliminated in the round of 16. Barcelona for PSG and Juventus for Porto …