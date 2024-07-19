The far-right parliamentarian’s statements caused widespread controversy in Israel and were reported by local media.

“I don’t know who it is, but if there is someone in his family who protested (against the government), this could potentially be a wake-up call,” Vaturi told the Times of Israel in a radio interview.

“They must be asking themselves, ‘How can I protest now after a member of my family was killed?'” he added.

The MK appeared to be referring to the victim or his family members who had taken part in anti-government protests pressing for a deal to halt Israel’s war on Gaza.

Yevgeny Werder, 50, was killed in a Houthi drone attack near the Momo Hostel in Tel Aviv, where he worked.

There is no evidence that he or his family participated in anti-government protests.