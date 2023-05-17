After an hour of talks, McCarthy told reporters that the two sides remained far apart on an agreement to raise the debt ceiling. But he said, “It is possible to reach an agreement by the end of the week.”

However, the Democrats were not as confident that an agreement could be reached so quickly, although the White House described the meetings as “productive and direct.”

“There is still work to be done,” Biden said after the meeting. “We are moving forward to make sure that America does not default on its debt.”

Biden expressed disappointment that Republicans would not look for ways to increase revenue. Raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations to help pay for programs for other Americans is a key part of Biden’s 2024 budget.

Biden met McCarthy at the White House in the presence of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Caucus Leader Hakeem Jefferies and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, after their aides met over the weekend to try to reach an agreement.

Republicans refuse to vote to raise the debt ceiling beyond the $31.3 trillion limit unless Biden and his fellow Democrats agree to spending cuts in the federal budget. However, McConnell said after the meeting that “we know we’re not going to default.”

There are only days left

The US government may default on some debts as soon as June 1 unless Congress votes to raise the debt ceiling, and economists fear the country will slide into recession.

The White House said Biden was “optimistic that there is a path to a responsible bipartisan budget agreement, provided they negotiate in good faith and realize that neither will get everything they want.”

Uncertainty over the debt ceiling prompted Biden to cancel his visit to Papua New Guinea and Australia after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, which he heads to on Wednesday.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us in a short period of time,” McCarthy told reporters, noting that the Oval Office session paved the way for future talks.

“We can raise the debt ceiling if we put a limit on what we will spend in the future,” he added.

A similar standoff in 2011 over the debt ceiling led to a historic downgrade of the United States’ credit rating, sparking a stock sell-off and raising government borrowing costs.

The current impasse has unnerved investors, sending the cost of insuring US government debt to record levels. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Monday showed that three-quarters of Americans fear default would have a severe impact on their families.