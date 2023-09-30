Murder of Klodiana Vefa, the body of her now lifeless husband found: the weapon used in the crime near him

After hours of research the news arrived, the husband of Klodiana Vefa, Alfred, the perpetrator of his crime, was found lifeless. He apparently made an extreme gesture and the officers found his body in an isolated area of ​​San Casciano.

There are several points from clarifysuch as that of phone turned off several minutes earlier and also the one about the illegally possessed weapon.

Klodiana worked as waitress and that evening he had probably just finished his shift and was returning home. When suddenly, at one ten meters from his home, he found the ex.

Alfred Vefa also Albanian, he had arrived in Italy with his wife about 20 years ago. Not long ago the two had decided to break up with, a decision perhaps not shared by man. They lived for the time being in the same house.

That evening he waited for the come back in of the ex and perhaps after an argument, he pulled out the weapon. There were 3 blows that she inflicted on her, but only one of them turned out to be fatal.

The youngest daughter of 14 years old, would have assisted to the minutes following the crime. In fact, in those seconds it was she who alerted her older brother, who was staying in those minutes sleeping in his room.

Crime of Klodiana Vefa: the mystery of the telephone, the weapon and the discovery of the body

The investigators searched for the man for a long time, it was escaped aboard his light gray Golf. Her phone appeared to have been turned off since 19.05 on Thursday 28 September, approximately 40 minutes before he committed the crime and from that moment on he never turned it back on again.

For this reason, being able to track him down, it was even more difficult for the police. Furthermore, it is also hypothesized that premeditation.

This is because Alfred Vefa used the illegally possessed weapon and therefore it will also be necessary to understand how he managed to do so procure it. The investigators are also working at this time to rebuild what happened.

The investigators received a phone call reporting a suspicious car. They soon went to the scene and immediately realized that it was Alfred’s car. After a search in the area, around 6 in the morning they found his body of man. Close to him the weapon used to put an end to his wife and himself.