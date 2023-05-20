After 48 long hours of despair, little 8-year-old Nante Niemi, who disappeared in the woods, was found safe and sound

An unbelievable story is the one that took place in recent days in the United States. The small Nante Niemi only 8 years old, he disappeared in the woods while looking for wood. But after 48 hours of anxiety and despair, the happy ending came and they found him safe and sound.

An episode that could have ended in worst of ways, but which fortunately did not have serious consequences. The baby is now Well and he was also able to go home with his parents.

It was a day like any other for that family. They had organized days in the campsite of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park. They had thought of everything and just wanted to be together.

The two parents intended to prepare the barbecue. For this reason they decided to go for wood. The child, it is not yet known for what reason, but it is moved away.

He started walking completely alone, until he realized he was lost. The mother and father at first tried to look for it alone, but in the end they asked for the intervention of the police.

The agents’ searches started immediately and continued for more than 48 long hours.

The discovery of little Nante Niemi

Finally, the good news that everyone has been waiting for has arrived. Rescuers found the child safe and soundwhich was near a tree, approx 3km from the campsite.

He said he covered himself with branches and leaves to warm up and covered the tree he was under. He didn’t have food but ate clean snow to hydrate himself. When he realized he was lost, he didn’t keep walking, but decided to stop.

With these words the authorities have explained what happened to the child and how they managed to track him down. In the end, after a brief check in the hospital, he was even able to go back to his dwelling.