Nerano, hours of anxiety for little Gennaro Rotoli, the 3-year-old boy who disappeared from his home

UPDATE 2.45pm

Good news has arrived in the last few minutes. Gennaro Rolli the 3-year-old boy who disappeared from his home this morning, was found. It would appear that he is fine and in the hospital, although it was a lot scared. It seems that it was in front of a restaurant near his home.

UPDATE 1.30pm

These are hours of great apprehension the family members of a 3-year-old boy called Gennaro Rolli, who unfortunately disappeared from his home, which is located in Nerano. The mother immediately reported the incident and all the investigations into the case are now underway.

The entire community is also in anxiety and anguish for the fate of this child, who unfortunately lost track of him in a few minutes. Parents have given consent to spread of the photo, to be able to find it.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the morning of Friday 3 Februaryat about 9 in the morning. Precisely in via Amerigo Vespucci, a Neranoin the Massa Lubrense area.

The little one who seemed to be at home with his mother managed to go out alone and since then all traces of him have been lost.

The woman tried to look for him on her own, but soon turned away alarmed. As a result, he urgently alerted the police, who are now carrying out all the searches of the case.

From what has emerged so far is that the little one was wearing a blue pajamasbut had no shoes, but just the socks.

The research of little Gennaro Rotoli

Everyone is worried about the fate of this child. In fact, a steering wheel from the civil protectionto be able to help with searches.

The thing that worries the most is that there is an area near the house impervious and law enforcement is trying to figure out what really happened.

The family is a lot worried for him, just like the community. For this they have given consent to the diffusion of the photo of him, so that it can help to find him. Furthermore, the agents are also doing further investigations, to understand the dynamic of the whole story. There will be more updates on this story.