In their comment to “Sky News Arabia”, two political analysts predicted that Honduras would not be the last to drop its recognition of Taiwan, citing examples of China’s moves to motivate other countries to take the same step through the same weapon that Taiwan used to win their recognition, which is the economy..

sovereignty struggle

After an armed struggle between the Communist Party and the Nationalist Nationalist Party in China, which ended with the defeat of the latter, the Nationalist Party left for the island of Taiwan after World War II, founding a state that it considered to represent China, and it was called the “Chinese Republic.” “.

After an armed struggle between the Communist Party and the Nationalist Nationalist Party in China, which ended with the defeat of the latter, the Nationalist Party left for the island of Taiwan after World War II, founding a state that it considered to represent China, and it was called the “Chinese Republic.” In 1949, the Communist Party declared the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, considering that it, along with Taiwan, represents China, and the two sides entered into a struggle to prove its sovereignty over the other. .

In 1949, the Communist Party declared the establishment of the People’s Republic of China, considering that it, along with Taiwan, represents China, and the two sides entered into a struggle to prove its sovereignty over the other. Beginning in the fifties, the countries that recognized Taiwan began to recognize the People’s Republic of China .

Beginning in the fifties, the countries that recognized Taiwan began to recognize the People’s Republic of China As of this week, there are only 14 countries left to recognize Taiwan, most of them small nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, plus Eswatini in South Africa. .

As of this week, there are only 14 countries left to recognize Taiwan, most of them small nations in the Caribbean and South Pacific, plus Eswatini in South Africa. It shrank to 13 when Honduras announced, on Sunday, that it had withdrawn its recognition, saying in a statement to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it “recognizes that there is one China in the world, and that the People’s Government of China is the only legitimate government that represents the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an integral part of it.” “.

It shrank to 13 when Honduras announced, on Sunday, that it had withdrawn its recognition, saying in a statement to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it “recognizes that there is one China in the world, and that the People’s Government of China is the only legitimate government that represents the whole of China, and that Taiwan is an integral part of it.” Beijing announced that it will increase its investments in Honduras and increase trade exchange .

Beijing announced that it will increase its investments in Honduras and increase trade exchange Remaining for Taiwan Saint Kitts and Nevis, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Tuvalu, Nauru, Guatemala, Haiti, Vatican City, Belize, Eswatini, Marshall Islands .

Remaining for Taiwan Saint Kitts and Nevis, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Tuvalu, Nauru, Guatemala, Haiti, Vatican City, Belize, Eswatini, Marshall Islands Some of these acknowledgments were obtained with the financial and technical assistance provided by Taiwan in the 1980s and 1990s after its exceptional economic growth. .

It won’t be the last

The expert on Chinese affairs, Abdul Majeed Al-Manawi, commented: “Honduras will definitely not be the last, and China’s policy in this file confirms that other countries will soon withdraw their recognition of Taiwan’s independence.”“.

is due to:

Taiwan gained the recognition of some of these countries based on following economic policies, and now the magic has turned against the magician, after China has become an economic power that no one can match, and it can win some countries by investing .

Taiwan gained the recognition of some of these countries based on following economic policies, and now the magic has turned against the magician, after China has become an economic power that no one can match, and it can win some countries by investing China’s influence in Latin America is growing exponentially, and there are many countries within which China is working in silence to win it on its side .

China’s influence in Latin America is growing exponentially, and there are many countries within which China is working in silence to win it on its side China’s policy towards this file may end the sovereignty struggle with Taiwan without hitting a single shot if the rest of the countries drop their recognition of Taiwan .

Washington’s position

Supporting Al-Manawi’s opinion, Jassim Matar, a specialist in international relations, says that the remaining countries that recognize Taiwan are “very few, and they have no weight on the scene, and Taiwan gained their recognition with an exceptional investment boom in the eighties and nineties of the last century.”“.

And if China succeeds in persuading the rest of the countries to drop their recognition of Taiwan, the international position will be a collective recognition that Taiwan is part of China, as Matar expects..

But at the same time, he ruled out that the United States would remain idle in the face of these developments, likely to pressure other countries to recognize Taiwan, citing the example that Chile had begun to develop its relations with Taiwan..

Taiwanese anger

In a press conference, Taeyeer responded to Honduras’ move by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, announcing that his country would end its relations with Honduras in order to “protect its sovereignty and dignity.”“.

The minister accused China of having “lured” Honduras, offering them financial inducements.