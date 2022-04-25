As soon as the results of the presidential elections were known, where Emmanuel Macron reissued his electoral triumph, France is already looking at the new appointment with the polls: the legislative ones on June 12 and 19. During the next five years, the president will have to manage a policy of balances to come out unscathed between Le Pen’s extreme right, reinforced by his best result in history, and a solid left led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“A new age”. These were the words of the recently re-elected Emmanuel Macron after winning the second round of the presidential elections this Sunday, April 24. Macron entered a group of the (re)elected along with Jaques Chirac and François Mitterrand and Charles De Gaulle.

The president, leader of his personal project La República En Marcha, obtained 57.4% of the favor of the French, but recognized that a percentage of the support he garnered was not in his favor, but to stop the rise of his rival, Marine Le Pen, who, however, won the best result in the history of the former National Front, now the National Rally, the ultra-nationalist party founded, among others, by her father Jean-Marie in the 1970s.

“The anger of those who voted for Le Pen must be addressed,” Macron commented at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, in the massive act after the publication of the first estimates where his faithful gathered in the French capital.

“I am aware that this vote obliges me,” added Macron, containing triumphalism and aware that in just under two months the French will return to the polls to vote in legislative elections where the president also aspires to reissue his majority in the Legislative.









The president denied that the new five-year period will be a continuation of the mandate he is leaving and called for unity and “collective invention for new challenges”, where it will be possible “at the service of humanity and youth”.

The June legislative elections, a new objective after election night

And it is that the electoral night in France, in addition to leaving a great relief within the current but weak “republican front” against the extremist Le Pen and the European Union, whose partners enthusiastically celebrated the liberal’s victory, also meant the kick-off for the legislative elections on June 12 and 19, which have exceptional ingredients.

Marie Harté, professor of Political Science and International Relations at the Universidad del Externado de Bogotá (Colombia), highlighted in an interview with France 24 that the French country will return to the polls in June to define the composition of its Chambers with “unprecedented elements: a very strong extreme right, a historic abstention and also with the first re-elected president since France assumed the five-year term as a legislative period”.

The National Group candidate, who immediately came out to offer a public appearance after hearing the first projections of the results, acknowledged her defeat in the presidential elections but, in turn, and asserting her 42.6% of the support (almost 97 % of the vote), commented to the media that he sees in the result “a form of hope”.









“This result represents for our leaders and for European leaders a challenge that they cannot ignore, as well as the aspiration for a great change,” added Le Pen, who has already run as the ultra-nationalist candidate to beat in the legislative elections.

Along the same lines, the candidate of the Insoumise France, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who after the ballot election was at the gates on April 10, this Sunday night valued as “very good news” the defeat of Le Pen and, in parallel, announced that Macron and his neoliberal policies are the rival to beat on June 12 and 19.

“The third round starts tonight. There is still a way to defeat Macron,” Mélenchon told a news conference.









Last Monday, the leftist candidate appealed to his electorate to vote massively in the legislative elections to strengthen his position within the French political spectrum and, eventually, that he could become prime minister.

The strengthening of the candidate of the Rebellious France and the consolidation of Marine Le Pen as a banner of the extreme right put in trouble the future of Macron’s project, which will address his five-year term

Macron, message to environmentalism and turn to the left?

“To make France a great ecological nation, that is our project.” With this concise tweet, published by the president after knowing the electoral results this Sunday night, Macron probably outlines the strategy that he will follow in the coming weeks, trying to attract the green voter for his country project.

Faire de la France une grande Nation écologique, c’est notre projet. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) April 24, 2022



The idea of ​​​​the “great ecological nation” was already pronounced last weekend during a campaign rally in Marseille where, in the spirit of approaching the more than 10 million voters who in the first round opted for more progressive proposals , Macron proposed that France stop using gas, oil and coal as energy sources.

“Between coal and gas on the one hand and nuclear on the other, I choose nuclear,” said the president, who plans the construction of six new nuclear reactors and the study of another eight over the next few years, as well as the promotion of solar energy and the construction of 50 offshore wind farms by 2050.

“What is at stake are the voters of Mélenchon”, analyzed the expert Marie Harté in an interview with France 24. “Emmanuel Macron is not going to be able to rely on his current parliamentary majority”.









Thus, the immediate future of France passes “through the creation of new alliances or cohabitation,” added the French expert.

“Cohabitation” is the formula that occurs in semi-presidential republics when the head of state of the Republic is from a different political party than the head of government, who must be accepted by Parliament.

The candidates of the left mark distances with Macron

Looking ahead to the legislative elections and the five-year period that is to come, Macron will have to decide whether to bet on an approach with the most progressive policies after a five-year period led by neoliberal policies; or by a reformulation of his liberal project in which the dissatisfied and the electorate of the “protest vote” that Le Pen widely collected may feel attracted by a more centrist formula, leaving the extremes raised by the leader of the National Association.

Mélenchon’s proposal to create a “popular front” with the progressive formations of the Greens and Communists and the differences on issues such as nuclear energy make it less possible for Macron to bring Yannick Jadot’s Greens closer together.

Le nucléaire n’est pas une energie propre.

Ma proposition pour la France: 1) Invest in energy savings. 2) Develop renewable energies, hydraulics, biomass, electricity, etc. 3) Fermeture progressive des réacteurs nucléaires.pic.twitter.com/XTJ5Ouap5F — Yannick Jadot (@yjadot) January 23, 2022



In addition, in the presidential elections on April 24, according to Ipsos data, 6% of Jadot’s electorate voted for Le Pen and 17% of the ‘unsubmissive’ did the same. This electoral niche, together with the abstentionists and the supporters of blank voting, will be another focus of attraction for President Macron over the coming months and years in the planning of his new government project.

The difficult challenge of structuring the country

France registered in this second round the highest abstention (27.62%) since the presidential elections since 1969. However, Macron is the first re-elected president after more than 20 years.

Among the most pressing challenges for the president is to recover the public’s trust in the institutions, make an unambiguous defense of his environmental project and defend a policy that puts the new generations at the epicenter of decisions.

The polarization in France was evident after these elections, with a strength to the left and right of some projects that continue to reject macronist policies.

The challenge: to structure the country. Next stop: legislative elections that could further undermine the correlation of forces in France.

