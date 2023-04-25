Ambassador Le Chaye had said in an interview broadcast on French television that ex-Soviet countries such as Ukraine had no “effective status in international law”, prompting the foreign ministers of several EU member states to describe his remarks as completely unacceptable..

China’s Foreign Ministry said Beijing respected the status of countries the Union Soviet the former as sovereign states, after the statements of its ambassador to Paris sparked outrage in European capitals.

as The Chinese Embassy in France said in a statement that Ambassador Lu Shaye’s remarks regarding Ukraine were an expression of his personal view and did not represent Beijing’s official position and should not be over-interpreted.