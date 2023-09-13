Rubiales’ words contradict what the 33-year-old player said, who confirmed that the kiss was not consensual, while the National Court judge summoned Rubiales to appear in court on Friday, in an investigation on charges of sexual assault.

Rubiales, who resigned from his position on Sunday, three weeks after the incident that occurred during the coronation ceremony after Spain won the World Cup, insists that his story reflects “the truth.”

He said to the “Talk TV” program, presented by the journalist Piers Morgan: “What happened between us was a spontaneous act. A mutual act. An act agreed upon by both parties, and it was driven by the feelings of the moment and happiness, so I confirm that this is the truth of what happened.”

The 46-year-old man asserted that the kiss was not linked to sexual dimensions, after he had previously compared his behavior to how he behaved with his daughters.

“My intentions were noble, passionate, and 100 percent non-sexual, I repeat 100 percent non-sexual,” Rubiales said.

Rubiales repeated that he had asked for permission to kiss, and acknowledged that his behavior was wrong in his capacity as president of the federation, and explained: “Of course I said that from the beginning. I made a mistake and I apologized in a sincere way.”

He continued: “The president can hug, but he needs to act in a more diplomatic and cooler way.”