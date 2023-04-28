Lawyer Meri Zorz returned home and embraced her little girl again. The story of the assault and her relationship with her client

Meri Zorz, the lawyer attacked by her client Giuseppe Silvestrini, is better and has been discharged from the hospital. The doctors subjected her to an operation to reconstruct the tendon in her injured hand. That hand with which she tried to defend herself from the stab wounds of her client.

Meri Zorz told those moments of terror and chose to pardon the 53-year-old nurse. He explained that he was following his client’s legacy after his father’s disappearance.

I tried to get inside his head, but it’s like there are two people inside him. A lovely person, very good, very sweet, religious. On the other hand, a person, an entity, something evil.

The lawyer had decided to give up the mandate which he had received to manage Silvestrini’s complex legacy.

He probably felt alone for the umpteenth time. He was fragile, he couldn’t handle the situation. The fire of the house, the death of the father and the support of the two brothers.

Meri Zorz said they were talking quietly, the customer was calm and calm, as always. But the moment she was explaining to him that she would return the cards to him, something in him is snapped.

I would like to say that if he were here, that I don’t have it with him. I understand that he was fragile and I am so sorry that he chose an end like this.

After the attack, the nurse ran away, reached a family cottage and died taken the life with a rope he had purchased days before. He has been found lifeless by the police.

The lawyer is instead refuge in a newsstand near his law office. It was just the shopkeeper a raise the alarm. After hospitalization, surgery and a 30-day prognosis, the woman was discharged.

She came home and has embraced his little girl again.