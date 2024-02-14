The police commissioner of Taranto gave Michele Misseri an oral warning: it serves to make him understand that he must behave well

They decided to notify a Michele Misseri an oral warning. He issued it precisely from the police commissioner of Taranto, to make him understand that he must now behave well, following his continuous interviews in which he pleads guilty for the crime of his 15-year-old niece, Sarah Scazzi.

The 69-year-old left the Lecce prison on Sunday 11 February, almost a day year before the end of his sentence. This is thanks to good conduct and also as a result of the 'prison emptying' rule.

The man, with his wife and daughter, was the protagonist of one of the saddest and most heartbreaking cases in Italian news. We are talking about the crime of Sarah Scazzi, the 15-year-old who lost her life in the home of the Misseri family, located in via Deledda, in Avetrana.

According to Italian justice, it was her aunt who put an end to the girl's life Cosima Serrano and her cousin Sabrina. Michele Misseri was accused of concealing the body and also of tampering with evidence. The women received a sentence to life imprisonmentwhile he was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

The oral notice served on Michele Misseri

CREDIT: RAI

However, the man due to his good conduct, received one penalty discount about a year. However, since he left and chose to return to his home in Avetrana, he continues to say that he is the culprit of his niece's crime, while his wife and daughter are inside him, since innocent.

Given the man's continuous statements, the police commissioner of Tarantothrough the Police, decided to notify him of a oral warning. This is a warning to make him behave, with the hope that he understands what is happening and does not continue to confess himself guilty.

Michele Misseri, as soon as he left the prison in Lecce, decided to participate in several interviews. In all of them he continued to say that he wants to go back insidebecause he is the one who ended the life of his 15-year-old niece.